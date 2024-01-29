Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $2,456,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $164.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

