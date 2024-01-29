Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

