abrdn plc Has $54.89 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.91% of Fabrinet worth $54,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $209.03 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $211.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

