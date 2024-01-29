abrdn plc Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $90,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $769.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $703.75 and a 200 day moving average of $620.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $783.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

