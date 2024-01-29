Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,609 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $53,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 104.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,022.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $970.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $948.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,039.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

