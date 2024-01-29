Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 500 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $471.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $477.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.