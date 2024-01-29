Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 20,240 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.44 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

