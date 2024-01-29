Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 131,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $127.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

