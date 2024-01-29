SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

SOFI stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.68.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,084.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 484,530 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

