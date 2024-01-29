SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Update

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SVRE opened at $0.92 on Monday. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.
About SaverOne 2014
