SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Update

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRE opened at $0.92 on Monday. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

