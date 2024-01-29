Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.09

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 7890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

