Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.20

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 6725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,133,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,072,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

