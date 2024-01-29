Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.39

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXSL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 87.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2,096.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 137,331 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $54,740,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

