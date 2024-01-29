Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Short Interest Update

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $153.36 on Monday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average of $135.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

