Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Up 34.7% in January

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Steakholder Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of STKH stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Steakholder Foods has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKH. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

