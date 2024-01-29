Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.87

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 5944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMNM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Immunome Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $778.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Immunome in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 37.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Articles

