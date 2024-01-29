TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TATT

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TATT opened at $11.65 on Monday. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.82.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter.

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.