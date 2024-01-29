Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rises By 27.1%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 648,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Price Performance

Stratasys stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,343,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,350 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

