Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,301 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $29,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

