Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 2,874.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,097 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cinemark worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after buying an additional 2,984,249 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter worth $9,138,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 208.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 223,493 shares during the period.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

