Atria Investments Inc Purchases 40,652 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $8,909,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

