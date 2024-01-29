Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,864 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

