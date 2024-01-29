ABCMETA (META) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39.70

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $642,881.56 and approximately $39.70 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017193 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,941.20 or 1.00111547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011367 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00196999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000644 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $37.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

