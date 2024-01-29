Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 946 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BA opened at $205.47 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

