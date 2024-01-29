Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 212.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,104 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.