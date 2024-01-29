Jump Financial LLC Buys 71,673 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,673 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 141.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 82.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $110.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.67. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.