The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $193.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.