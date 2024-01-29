South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $7,926,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $8,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

Kenvue stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.