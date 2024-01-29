South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,843 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,345,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Horizon by 807.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after buying an additional 4,882,709 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

