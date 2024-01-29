South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $63.58 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

