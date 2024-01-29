South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after buying an additional 180,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.33.

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $377.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.02 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

