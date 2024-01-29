South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 172,045 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,960 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,045 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $41,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $278,975,000 after purchasing an additional 890,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:TPR opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

