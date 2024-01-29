Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stake Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.28% of Capri worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Capri by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in Capri by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Capri by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

