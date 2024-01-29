South Dakota Investment Council Buys 26,913 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $36.63 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

