South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Centene were worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 502,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,189 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Centene by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,776,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,377,000 after acquiring an additional 213,360 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.77 on Monday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

