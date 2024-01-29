Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

