Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,519.60 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,669.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,391.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,152.15. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

