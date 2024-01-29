Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 158,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $237.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

