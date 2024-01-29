Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.94 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

View Our Latest Report on Paychex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.