Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,462 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,457,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 635,253 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

