ERC20 Market Capitalization Achieves $467.33 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 3,558.1% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $467.33 million and approximately $71,830.70 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017158 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.88 or 0.99980950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011352 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00196563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.43763471 USD and is up 16.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $85,097.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

