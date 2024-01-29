Niza Global (NIZA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $1.67 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niza Global token can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niza Global has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niza Global alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 8,249,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 8,249,999,954 with 3,523,443,272.257335 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.02444433 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,656,601.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niza Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niza Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.