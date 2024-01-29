Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.