Savant Capital LLC Buys 825 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

EPD stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

