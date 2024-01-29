Savant Capital LLC Acquires 6,704 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,928.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,303,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,090,000 after buying an additional 55,712 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $75.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $75.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

