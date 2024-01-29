Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEF opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.