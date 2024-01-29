Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,604,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,385,805 shares of company stock worth $359,034,895. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

CRM opened at $279.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $285.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

