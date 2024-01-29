Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Up 52.8% in January

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Educational Development Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.00.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Educational Development

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.