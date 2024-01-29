GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Up 53.1% in January

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 270,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

