ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 54.3% in January

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $62.22 on Monday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 82,932 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 498.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares in the last quarter.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

