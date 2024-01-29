ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 54.3% in January

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $62.22 on Monday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF
About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF
The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.
